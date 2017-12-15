Jets' Robby Anderson: Could find success with Petty
Anderson displayed a strong rapport with quarterback Bryce Petty in 2016 and could be a go-to option over the Jets' final three games for the signal caller, who will make his first start of the season Sunday against the Saints, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Though it's generally assumed the Jets offense at large will struggle the rest of the way following Josh McCown's (hand) placement on injured reserve, Anderson's previous connection with Petty could help the wideout avoid a more substantial crash than the rest of New York's skill-position players. In Petty's four starts and two relief appearances last season, Anderson's 35 targets were more than any player on the Jets during that span, including former No. 1 receiver Brandon Marshall. Anderson parlayed that target total into 17 catches for 313 yards, numbers that would be roughly in line with his 2017 figures if prorated over a 13 games. Given that Anderson will face a tough Saints secondary, it's difficult to bank on him maintaining the strong form he showed with McCown in recent weeks, but he still could see enough volume to help out fantasy owners in playoff matchups.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Shut down Sunday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Cleared for Mile High matchup•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Suffers setback with hamstring•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Surpasses 100 yards receiving in win•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Strikes twice•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...