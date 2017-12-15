Anderson displayed a strong rapport with quarterback Bryce Petty in 2016 and could be a go-to option over the Jets' final three games for the signal caller, who will make his first start of the season Sunday against the Saints, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though it's generally assumed the Jets offense at large will struggle the rest of the way following Josh McCown's (hand) placement on injured reserve, Anderson's previous connection with Petty could help the wideout avoid a more substantial crash than the rest of New York's skill-position players. In Petty's four starts and two relief appearances last season, Anderson's 35 targets were more than any player on the Jets during that span, including former No. 1 receiver Brandon Marshall. Anderson parlayed that target total into 17 catches for 313 yards, numbers that would be roughly in line with his 2017 figures if prorated over a 13 games. Given that Anderson will face a tough Saints secondary, it's difficult to bank on him maintaining the strong form he showed with McCown in recent weeks, but he still could see enough volume to help out fantasy owners in playoff matchups.