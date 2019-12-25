Play

The Jets listed Anderson as limited by a calf injury on Wednesday's practice estimate, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Once the Jets take the field for Thursday's practice we should get a better idea if Anderson -- who has logged four TDs over his last six outings -- is simply managing a minor calf issue, or if he's dealing with something that could potentially impact his status for Sunday's season finale against the Bills.

