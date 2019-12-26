Play

Anderson (calf) will be limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, Anderson is dealing with some "leg tightness," with the wideout's Thursday practice limitations being described as precautionary. We'll revisit Anderson's status Friday to see if he approaches Sunday's season finale against the Bills listed as questionable or minus an injury designation.

