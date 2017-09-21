Anderson (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice with the Jets' main group, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Instead, Anderson was spotted working out with team trainers at a distant field, which will likely result in the Jets listing him as a non-practice participant for the second straight day. Anderson's activity in the team's final session of the week Friday will be most telling regarding his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but the wideout's lack of involvement the last two days suggests that he could be at serious risk of being inactive for the contest. After Quincy Enunwa (neck) was placed on injured reserve prior to the season, Anderson was widely expected to serve as the Jets' top receiver in 2017, but he's been outpaced in targets, catches and yardage by Jermaine Kearse in both of the team's games.