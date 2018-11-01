Jets' Robby Anderson: Doesn't take part in practice
The Jets listed Anderson (ankle) as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Though he officially failed to practice in any capacity for the second straight day, Anderson seemingly took a step forward Thursday, as he was spotted in a helmet and pads prior to the session, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site. Any activity Anderson was able to complete was likely done on a side field, so he'll probably need to participate with the main group Friday in a limited or full capacity to have a realistic chance at suiting up Sunday against the Dolphins. Coach Todd Bowles said after Thursday's practice that he was unwilling to rule either Anderson or fellow injured starting wideout Quincy Enunwa (ankle) out for the weekend at this point, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic.
