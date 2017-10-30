Jets' Robby Anderson: Eclipses century mark in loss
Anderson brought in all six of his targets for 104 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.
Anderson hauled in a 24-yard scoring throw from Josh McCown in the third quarter, a play in which he utilized his blistering speed to get free down the right sideline. The 24-year-old's receiving yardage total was a career high and also marked his first time crossing the 100-yard mark overall. Anderson has both of his touchdowns on the season over the last two games and is now just 16 catches away from surpassing the 42 he logged in his rookie 2016 campaign. Given his big-play ability and growing rapport with McCown, Anderson is a fantasy asset that's definitely trending in the right direction. He'll look to put together another productive performance against the Bills in Week 9.
