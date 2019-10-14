Jets' Robby Anderson: Erupts in reunion with Darnold
Anderson caught five of eight targets for 125 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Cowboys.
Most of the damage came on a 92-yard TD strike in the second quarter -- the second-longest play from scrimmage in Jets franchise history. Anderson managed only eight catches for 108 yards in three games while Sam Darnold was sidelined with mono, but the QB's return to the lineup paid immediate dividends for the team's top downfield threat. Anderson will have difficulty making the same kind of impact in Week 7 against the Patriots' extremely stingy defense, however.
