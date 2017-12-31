Jets' Robby Anderson: Exits Sunday's game
Anderson was evaluated for a head injury during Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Prior to that, Anderson was having a quiet game, logging just one catch on three targets for two yards. With the Jets down in the contest, the wideout could end up staying out for precautionary reasons.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Ready to play this week•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Returns to practice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Misses practice with illness•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Struggles sans McCown continue•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...