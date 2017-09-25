Anderson (knee) brought in three of six targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Dolphins.

Anderson parlayed his trademark speed into a career-long 69-yard touchdown just before halftime, a catch that made up a large chunk of his production. The second-year wideout has under-delivered over the first two games after showing promise last season in a part-time role, but perhaps Sunday's performance will serve to kick-start his campaign. He'll look to build on Sunday's performance in a tough Week 4 matchup against the Jaguars.