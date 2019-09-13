Anderson will be catching passes from Trevor Siemian in Week 2 and likely for at least another game after that, as ESPN's Rich Cimini reports that starting quarterback Sam Darnold will be sidelined by mononucleosis.

In addition to the downgrade in quarterback, Anderson will have to deal with elite cornerback Denzel Ward, who held Tennessee's Corey Davis without a catch in Week 1. While Anderson's stock is undoubtedly sinking in the short term, savvy owners could potentially capitalize on a potential Week 2 dud and acquire the speedster for pennies on the dollar in hopes of better days ahead.