Jets' Robby Anderson: Finds paydirt in Week 14
Anderson (ankle) caught four of seven targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Bills.
Despite battling a tough Buffalo secondary, Anderson took over in the fourth quarter. His seven-yard touchdown with 12:06 remaining tied the game at 20-20, then Anderson caught a crucial 37-yard pass down the sideline with under two minutes remaining. Anderson couldn't get both feet down on an end-zone target later in the drive, but his big catch helped set up Elijah McGuire's one-yard score, which turned a 23-20 deficit into a 27-23 lead. The speedy wideout's getting healthy just in time to help out owners down the stretch. In Week 15, he draws a Houston team that just allowed Colts speedster T.Y. Hilton to rack up 199 receiving yards.
