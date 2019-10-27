Anderson caught four of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville.

With trade rumors swirling around him, Anderson delivered a mediocre performance in what could end up being his final game as a Jet. With New York now 1-6, don't be surprised to see the speedy wide receiver dealt to a more fantasy-friendly situation before Tuesday's trade deadline, as New York would rather get something for the pending free agent rather than let him walk for free at season's end. If Anderson remains with the Jets, he'd get a juicy Week 9 matchup against Miami.