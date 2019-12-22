Anderson (illness) caught two of four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Anderson needed every inch of his 6-foot-3 frame to snag a high throw in the end zone between two defenders for a 23-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The speedy wideout didn't do much after that but now has four touchdowns in his last six games ahead of a Week 17 trip to Buffalo.