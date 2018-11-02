Anderson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

As is Quincy Enunwa (ankle), with Eric Allen of the Jets' official site relaying via coach Todd Bowles that both wideouts (who logged limited practices Friday) are considered game-time decisions for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Both players were out last weekend, which left Jermaine Kearse and Deontay Burnett as the team's top receivers in Week 8. If Anderson is able to play Sunday coming off his ankle issue, he's no sure thing fantasy-wise, having averaged 44.9 receiving yards per game to go along with three TDs in seven outings to date.

More News
Our Latest Stories