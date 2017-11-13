Anderson brought in four of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

Anderson was able to make his trademark speed pay off once again, hauling in a 38-yard scoring throw from Josh McCown to cap off a six-play, 70-yard scoring march late in the fourth quarter. The score gave the Jets an opportunity to attempt a last-gasp onside kick, which ultimately proved unsuccessful. Anderson now has touchdown receptions in four straight games and is seeing a consistent target share, making him an emerging asset in all formats. He'll look to stay hot when the Jets return from a bye in a Week 12 tilt against the Panthers.