Jets' Robby Anderson: Goes deep twice
Anderson snagged four of 12 targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to New England.
Anderson was able to go deep twice on Sunday, with connections of 32 and 23 yards. Anderson saw a career-high 12 targets during the contest, and it's not hard to see why, as few players do more with less than Anderson. Among the 25 players in the league with five or more catches of at least 20 yards thus far this season, only DeSean Jackson, Ted Ginn and Ed Dickson have done so with fewer receptions. Expect New York to continue to look his way for a spark.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Held to 16 yards•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Goes long against Jaguars•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Explodes for season-best yardage total•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Removed from injury report•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Run to DMC
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire; Dropometer
Another promising week of Waiver Wire running backs, but finding an Aaron Rodgers replacement...
-
Week 7 TE rankings
Austin Seferian-Jenkins has been a nice find for the Jets and for Fantasy players. Should we...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...