Anderson snagged four of 12 targets for 76 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to New England.

Anderson was able to go deep twice on Sunday, with connections of 32 and 23 yards. Anderson saw a career-high 12 targets during the contest, and it's not hard to see why, as few players do more with less than Anderson. Among the 25 players in the league with five or more catches of at least 20 yards thus far this season, only DeSean Jackson, Ted Ginn and Ed Dickson have done so with fewer receptions. Expect New York to continue to look his way for a spark.