Anderson snagged three of six targets for 59 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars in overtime.

Anderson collected 41 of his yards on a deep ball early in the fourth quarter to put New York in the red zone. With the exodus of Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall and early injury to Quincy Enunwa, Anderson has stepped in as arguably the Jets top receiver, leading the squad in targets and yards. The Jets aren't likely to throw the ball around, so Anderson isn't a reliable weekly pick, but his deep-play ability gives him an opportunity to put up some nice numbers at any moment.