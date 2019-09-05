Coach Adam Gase said Thursday that Anderson (calf) will play in Sunday's game against the Bills, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Anderson has been nursing a calf injury and was limited in practice this week. However, that has been deemed precautionary, as the Jets say their top wideout is good to go for the 2019 opener. After leading the team in receptions in 2018, Anderson could be in for an even more productive season should second-year quarterback Sam Darnold take a step forward in his progression.