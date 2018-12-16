Jets' Robby Anderson: Grabs touchdown in Week 15
Anderson caught seven of 11 targets for 96 yards in Saturday's loss to the Texans.
Anderson took advantage of Quincy Enunwa's (ankle) absence and was quarterback Sam Darnold's clear top target Saturday, with no other pass catcher receiving more than five targets. The 25-year-old now has 11 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games, by far his best two-game stretch of the season. Enunwa's status for Week 16 will impact Anderson's outlook as he attempts to continue his solid production against the Packers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...