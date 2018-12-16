Anderson caught seven of 11 targets for 96 yards in Saturday's loss to the Texans.

Anderson took advantage of Quincy Enunwa's (ankle) absence and was quarterback Sam Darnold's clear top target Saturday, with no other pass catcher receiving more than five targets. The 25-year-old now has 11 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games, by far his best two-game stretch of the season. Enunwa's status for Week 16 will impact Anderson's outlook as he attempts to continue his solid production against the Packers.