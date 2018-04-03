Jets' Robby Anderson: Has recent felony charge dropped
Felony charges against Anderson have been dropped from his Jan. 19 arrest in Broward County, Fla., Andy Slaterof 940 AM WINZ reports.
Anderson now faces one misdemeanor count of reckless driving for the January incident, but he still's subject to a felony resisting arrest charge from a separate incident last May. His trial hearing for the first arrest is scheduled for Aug. 6, setting up a conflict with the Jets' training camp schedule. Anderson still may eventually end up with a suspension, but this latest development can only help his chances of avoiding any absences in 2018. He caught 63 of 114 targets for 941 yards (14.9 per catch, 8.3 per target) and seven touchdowns last season, despite being held to 120 yards over the final four weeks while Josh McCown was sidelined by a broken left hand. Anderson profiles as the Jets' likely No. 1 receiver, though the signing of Terrelle Pryor (ankle) and potential return of Quincy Enunwa (neck) could create more competition for targets. McCown will enter training camp as the starting quarterback, trying to fend off competition from Teddy Bridgewater and, in all likelihood, a rookie first-round pick.
