Anderson's trial hearing for felony resisting arrest was originally scheduled for Monday, but it's been postponed until Aug. 6, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The hearing is for an incident that took place last May, unrelated to the Jan. 19 arrest for which Anderson plead not guilty to nine charges. In addition to concerns regarding an eventual league-mandated suspension, the Jets now have to deal with the possibility that their leading receiver from 2017 will miss part of training camp to deal with his legal issues. The recent signing of Terrelle Pryor (ankle) and expected return of Quincy Enunwa (neck) could help soften the blow if Anderson ends up missing any games in 2018.