Anderson caught both of his targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 28-13 preseason loss to the Saints.

New York's starting offense was out there for most of the first half, but the Jets couldn't get much going until Anderson got free for a 41-yard catch to help set up Ty Montgomery's two-yard touchdown reception. Anderson should pick up plenty of chunk gains this season, but the fast and lanky wideout will leave most of the underneath work to the likes of Jamison Crowder and Quincy Enunwa, which could lead to some up-and-down results for Anderson.