Jets' Robby Anderson: Hauls in 41-yard deep ball
Anderson caught both of his targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 28-13 preseason loss to the Saints.
New York's starting offense was out there for most of the first half, but the Jets couldn't get much going until Anderson got free for a 41-yard catch to help set up Ty Montgomery's two-yard touchdown reception. Anderson should pick up plenty of chunk gains this season, but the fast and lanky wideout will leave most of the underneath work to the likes of Jamison Crowder and Quincy Enunwa, which could lead to some up-and-down results for Anderson.
More News
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: On same page with Darnold•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Learning from Hines Ward•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Withdraws from 40-yard competition•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Nursing undisclosed injury•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Officially signs RFA tender•
-
Jets' Robby Anderson: Locked in for key role under Gase•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...