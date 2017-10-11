Anderson caught two of five targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-14 win over Cleveland.

Anderson put up some nice numbers in Week 3 and 4 thanks to some big plays made deep down field. Absent those chunk plays on Sunday, Anderson was back to pedestrian numbers. Anderson can be electric in spurts, but he's dangerous to start. It seems as though if he isn't able to get loose down field, he is incapable of making an impact.