Jets' Robby Anderson: Held to 18 yards Week 4
Anderson had just two catches for 18 yards on six targets in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Jacksonville.
Anderson can be forgiven for a lack of production in this difficult matchup, but he's now been held under 30 yards in each of the past three weeks after catching a 41-yard touchdown in the opener. The speedster built up a great rapport on deep balls with Josh McCown last season, but rookie quarterback Sam Darnold has been unable to rekindle that magic, despite his success throwing deep at USC last season. As a result, Anderson will be little more than a boom-or-bust option against the Broncos in Week 5.
