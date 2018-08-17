Anderson caught one of two targets for four yards in Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to Washington.

Anderson played all 23 first-half snaps along with quarterback Sam Darnold, so it's a bit discouraging that the two didn't link up more often. Darnold hasn't really uncorked the deep ball yet, and the speedy Anderson does his best work downfield. New York's playbook should open up more when the games start counting, so it's too early to push the panic button.