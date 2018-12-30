Anderson caught three of eight targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Patriots. He finishes the season with 50 catches for 752 yards and six touchdowns.

Anderson capped the campaign with a dud, but the speedster had been displaying excellent chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold with 20 catches, 312 yards and three touchdowns in the previous three weeks. Continuity is key for a young quarterback, so the Jets are expected to bring back Anderson, who's a restricted free agent. Despite some inconsistency and injury struggles, Anderson was Darnold's most dangerous weapon this year.