Jets' Robby Anderson: Inactive Sunday
Anderson (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Meanwhile, Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is out this week and Terrelle Pryor is no longer on the Jets' roster, leaving Jermaine Kearse as the team's top healthy top option at the wide receiver position Sunday. His role in the Week 8 offense appears locked in, but beyond that, QB Sam Darnold's other current wideout options are Andre Roberts, Charone Peake, Deontay Burnett and newcomer Rishard Matthews, who was just signed Tuesday. None of that quartet are high-percentage plays this week, though Matthews has the ability to factor in down the road, once he's more up to speed with the New York offense.
