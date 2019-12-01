Anderson caught seven of 10 targets for 101 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Anderson led the team in targets, catches and yards, but he could have had an even better performance if he hadn't dropped a ball in the end zone. The speedster has put together his best two-game stretch of the season with 197 receiving yards over the past two weeks. He'll look to stay productive against the Dolphins in Week 14.