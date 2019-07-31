Anderson has been working with ex-NFL receiver Hines Ward in camp to improve his all-around game, Olivia Landis of the Jets' official site reports.

Last we heard about Anderson, he had pulled out of the "40 Yards of Gold" sprinting competition, but he claims that his withdrawal was to focus on football and not due to an injury. Anderson's full participation in camp lends credence to that notion, and the speedster is making an effort to become a more complete receiver by learning from one of the best blockers and route-runners of his time in Ward. It's fair to wonder just how physical Anderson can really be at 6-foot-3 and just 190 pounds, but owners should be happy to learn that he's making an effort to round out his game.