Anderson is expected to serve as the Jets' top receiver Sunday against the Texans with fellow starter Quincy Enunwa (ankle) ruled out for the contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With Sam Darnold (foot) returning from a three-game absence to start in the Week 14 win over the Bills, Anderson (four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown on seven targets) actually outproduced Enunwa (three catches for 22 yards on four targets), who had been the rookie signal-caller's go-to option in the passing game for much of the first half of the season. The big performance in addition to Enunwa's absence should make Anderson a more comfortable option in Week 15 fantasy lineups, though the speedy 25-year-old still carries considerable bust potential from game to game. The last time Enunwa missed a game in which Anderson played (Week 7 against the Vikings), the latter drew 10 targets, but hauled in only three of them for 44 yards.