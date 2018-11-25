Anderson (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play but will likely handle a limited role, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Assuming Anderson completes pregame warmups without major incident, he should avoid his third absence in four games, but the Jets apparently are inclined to act conservatively with his snap count. It makes sense for New York to take a cautious approach with easing the wideout back into the fold, given that he managed only one limited practice coming out of the team's Week 11 bye. With restrictions likely on tap for Anderson on Sunday, fellow receivers Quincy Enunwa and Rishard Matthews could notice modest bumps in their involvement in the passing game.