Jets' Robby Anderson: Limited at practice Wednesday
Anderson (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Anderson was on the field for 45 of the Jet's 56 snaps on offense in Week 7's loss to the Dolphins, en route to hauling in three of his five targets for 35 yards, including an 18-yard TD. We suspect that Anderson's limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, a notion that would be supported by the wideout's return to a full practice either Thursday or Friday.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...