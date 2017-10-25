Anderson (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Anderson was on the field for 45 of the Jet's 56 snaps on offense in Week 7's loss to the Dolphins, en route to hauling in three of his five targets for 35 yards, including an 18-yard TD. We suspect that Anderson's limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, a notion that would be supported by the wideout's return to a full practice either Thursday or Friday.