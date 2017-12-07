Anderson (hamstring) was limited at Thursday's practice, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Though listed on the team's injury report Wednesday, Anderson was a full participant, so we'll have to see if the wideout's limitations Thursday were maintenance-related, or the result of a setback with his hamstring. Anderson has been productive of late, working well with veteran QB Josh McCown. Earlier on, a road date in Denver looked like a matchup to avoid, but the Broncos have lost eight straight games in advance of Sundsay's tilt against the Jets.