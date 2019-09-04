Anderson (calf) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Previous reports noted that Anderson is trending toward playing Sunday against the Bills, and his participation at the first official practice of the week seemingly verifies as much. Assuming he's good to go this weekend, Anderson and Quincy Enunwa are slated to start out wide for the Jets, while offseason pickup Jamison Crowder serves as the team's top slot option.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week