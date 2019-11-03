Jets' Robby Anderson: Limited involvement in Miami
Anderson caught two of four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Dolphins.
Quarterback Sam Darnold just missed connecting with Anderson on a pair of potential chunk plays, but the bottom line is that Anderson delivered a dud despite facing a putrid Dolphins team. New York now sports an identical 1-7 record to the Dolphins and has actually been worse offensively, so it's tough to trust anybody on that side of the ball for the Jets. It wouldn't be surprising to see Anderson break free for some big gains against a vulnerable Giants secondary in Week 10, but another poor performance like this one is just as likely.
