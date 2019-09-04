Anderson (calf) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Previous reports noted that Anderson is trending toward playing Sunday against the Bills, and his participation at practice Wednesday is a step in the right direction to that end. Anderson (assuming his health) and Quincy Enunwa are slated to start out wide for the Jets this season, while Jamison Crowder will serve as the team's top slot option.

