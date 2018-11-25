Anderson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Anderson is a candidate to handle a limited role in his return to action Sunday, so there are safer Week 12 fantasy options out there. Once fully healthy, Anderson will compete for targets in the Jets' passing attack with the likes of Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse, a context that figures to make him a hit-or-miss fantasy option.

More News
Our Latest Stories