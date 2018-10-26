Jets' Robby Anderson: Listed as doubtful this week
Anderson (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears.
With Quincy Enunwa (ankle) out this week and Terrelle Pryor no longer on the roster, Anderson's likely absence taxes the Jets' Week 8 wideout corps. Jermaine Kearse is thus the team's top healthy top option at the position, with Andre Roberts a candidate to see added snaps Sunday. Meanwhile, newcomer Rishard Matthews could be quickly pressed into a role in the Jets offense this weekend.
