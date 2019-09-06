Anderson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Anderson practiced in a limited fashion all week, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up, especially since Rich Cimini of ESPN.com relayed Thursday that coach Adam Gase expects the wideout to play in Week 1. That said, since Anderson is just one of three players on the Jets' injury report this week -- all listed as questionable -- his status is still worth confirming in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.

