Jets' Robby Anderson: Listed as questionable for Week 17
Anderson (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, Anderson dealt with some leg tightness Thursday, but his limitations at that time were portrayed as precautionary. With that in mind, we'd expect the wideout -- who's recorded four touchdowns over his last six outings -- to suit up this weekend, but his status will still be worth confirming prior to Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff.
