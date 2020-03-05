The Jets have reached out to Anderson, an upcoming unrestricted free agent, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson has been a stalwart in the Jets' passing attack since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2016, averaging 6.2 targets per game and 8.0 YPT over the past four seasons. Since the conclusion of the most recent campaign, he's expressed interest in remaining with the only organization he's known but won't do so at a hometown discount, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Anderson will have plenty of suitors for his services once the 48-hour window opens to contact UFAs in advance of the start of free agency March 18.