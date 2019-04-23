Jets' Robby Anderson: Locked in for key role under Gase
Coach Adam Gase believes the Jets can do more to get Anderson involved in a variety of ways, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Anderson has proven himself as a deep threat with career marks of 14.7 yards per catch and 8.0 per target, but the nature of his role combined with shaky quarterback play has made consistency elusive. While Gase seems to be hinting at a more dynamic role that allows Anderson to move around the formation, it will be tough to find snaps in the slot with Jamison Crowder, Quincy Enunwa and Le'Veon Bell all on the roster. The added competition for targets could easily be offset by improved efficiency, as Anderson turns 26 in May and quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates his 22nd birthday a month later. The two showed a strong connection late last season when Anderson caught 23 of 39 targets for 336 yards (8.6 YPT) and three touchdowns over the final four weeks.
