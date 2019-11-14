Play

Anderson (shoulder/back) remained limited at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

That he's been able to practice in a limited fashion both Wednesday and Thursday suggests that Anderson has a solid shot to play Sunday against Washington, but he'll likely need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid heading into the weekend with an injury designation.

