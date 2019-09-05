Anderson (calf) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Coach Adam Gase previously noted that he expected Anderson to play Sunday against the Bills. Such a notion would be cemented if the wideout approached the contest minus an injury designation once Friday's final Week1 injury report is released.

