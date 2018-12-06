After practicing fully Wednesday, Anderson (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

We'll have to see if the downgrade in participation is maintenance-related or indicative of a setback with the ankle issue Anderson has been dealing with of late, but Friday's practice and subsequent official injury report figure to lend clarity on that front. While Anderson's practice level dipped Thursday, fellow wideout Quincy Enunwa (ankle) practiced fully after being limited Wednesday.