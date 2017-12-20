Anderson (hamstring/hip) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

We'll track Anderson's status as Sunday's game against the Chargers approaches. The wideout saw a team-high 12 targets in Week 15's loss to the Saints, but that only led to five catches for 40 yards. He'll look to click better with QB Bryce Petty this weekend, but that will be easier said than done, with Los Angeles representing a tough matchup.