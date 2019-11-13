Jets' Robby Anderson: Logs limited practice
Anderson (back/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
We'll revisit Anderson's' status Thursday to see if he's able to graduate to full practice participation. The speedy wideout has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option of late and is coming off a Week 10 dud in which he caught just one of his three targets for 11 yards, while logging 54 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in the Jets' 34-27 win over the Giants.
