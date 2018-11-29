Anderson (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Anderson's ankle issue has already caused two absences this season, but his involvement in Thursday's session offers hope that he'll be able to avoid the inactive list for Sunday's game in Tennessee. Even if Anderson suits up this weekend, it's hard to bank on him delivering much fantasy value, as he's topped 45 receiving yards only once this season (Week 5 against the Broncos), with two of his three touchdowns coming in that contest. Anderson's outlook is further muddled by the team's uncertain situation at quarterback, as the Jets have yet to reveal if Sam Darnold (foot) or Josh McCown (thumb/back) will start in Week 13.

