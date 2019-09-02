Anderson (calf) is trending toward playing Sunday against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

We'll look for added clarity on that front once the Jets put out their first injury report of the week, but barring any setbacks, it looks like there's a pretty solid chance that Anderson suits up for Week 1 action.

