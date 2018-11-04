Anderson (ankle) caught four of six targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Dolphins. He also gained one yard one one carry.

Anderson returned to the lineup after sitting out last week against the Bears, finishing second on the team in targets. Unfortunately, he managed little outside of a 17-yard gain and finished with rather pedestrian numbers. Anderson has become known as a deep threat during his time in the NFL, so his production is often lacking if he's unable to break off a long play or two. He'll look to do just that next Sunday against the Bills.